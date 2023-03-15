10 Essential Beach Wedding Tips

Dreaming of the perfect beach wedding? We get it: There's just something about the combination of smooth sand and crashing waves that screams romance. Start preparing for your special day with our tips for getting hitched on the coast.

1. Prepare for wind: Whether you encounter a gentle breeze or heavy gusts of air on your wedding day, remember that the beach has a lot of breath. Be ready for that wind by choosing a hairstyle that can handle the weather and bring reinforcements — bobby pins can be a lifesaver. Be sure to talk to your hair stylist in advance so that they can prepare recommendations for the best beach-to-reception 'dos.

2. To veil or not to veil? Did we mention that it might be windy? A long flowing wedding veil might be part of your romantic dream, but the beach has other plans. Your other wedding guest? Sand, and lots of it. Long wedding trains are beautiful when tamely trailing the betrothed down a church aisle, but a bride wrapped up in a swirling tornado of tulle and sand isn't exactly the right look for beach bliss.

3. Waves keep their own rhythm: There’s a reason why many relaxation apps include ocean sounds — waves are natural force with a constant, subtle roar that can drown out the stress of the day. But guess what else the sea can drown? The sound of your voice at your beach wedding. Between the wind and the waves, your vocal cords could be put to the test. If permitted, consider microphones for you, your partner, and your officiant. Keep the volume respectful — you want wedding guests to hear you, but you don’t need to broadcast your love to the entire island. If amplification isn’t allowed, consider your seating chart with hearing in mind. The first row is usually reserved for close family, but you might consider saving a few seats in the front for guests with hearing impairments.

4. Who needs shoes? A stylish pair of high heels can look great just about anywhere — from the boardroom to the ballroom — except the beach. Save your heels for the after-party or the honeymoon, and give your well-manicured toes a chance to sink into the soft sand as you slide into wedded bliss. Barefoot not quite your thing? Opt for a pair of sandals, wedges, or flats that can comfortably coexist with a sandy environment. Keep guests in mind as well, especially if your reception is in a different location. Some people choose to specify the attire on the invite. Other hosts provide complimentary flip flops and shoe bags at the beach access entrance so that guests in formal shoes can make the switch for the ceremony.

5. Loosen up to stay cool: If you’re having a beach wedding, you’re likely no stranger to island fashion. This is the domain of flowy sundresses and sandals, not stuffy runway couture. And the comfort of indoor air conditioning? Forget about it. Embrace the warm beach vibe by opting for a wedding dress that’s comfortable and breezy. Consider letting the groomsmen wear matching short-sleeved dress shirts rather than stuffy suits and ties. Keep colors light hued and fabrics lightweight and breathable. In doubt? Make a few scouting trips to your favorite beach during your wedding month and see just how long you can sweat it out in a heavy garment before switching to your swimwear and finding relief in the water.

6. Prep and pamper your guests: People travel far and wide for weddings—especially for the “can’t miss this” allure of a beach ceremony. Some folks might not know exactly what they’re getting into — but your welcome basket should have them covered. Most couples provide a bag or basket of small local gifts to welcome guests (this is usually delivered to the wedding hotel). Use this as an opportunity to take care of your people. A travel-size bottle of sunscreen could be a lifesaver for friends who burn easily. Sunglasses are a fun and practical gift for everyone. Hand-held folding fans are an elegant and stylish way to offer relief from the heat.

7. Check the tides: Changing tides are a fact that's both reliable and predictable. It’s as simple as this: At high tide, your wedding venue is virtually gone; at low tide, you have the full beach as your canvas. Check local tide tables to make sure the water is moving in the right direction for your event.

8. Follow the rules: Every beach community has different regulations for beach weddings. Before you even consider booking a caterer, photographer, or DJ, find out what the local laws allow. The last thing you want at your beach wedding is a visit from law enforcement (unless they’re among your invited guests). On Isle of Palms, for example, paid professional photographers must have a city business license, while on Sullivan's Island, all commercial activity — including professional photography — is prohibited on the beach. Sullivan's Island requires couples to submit a formal written request to hold a wedding. Isle of Palms recommends calling the city's police department before the big day to notify them of your event. If one of Charleston's famous barrier islands is on your beach wedding wish list, check out the City of Isle of Palms' website or the Town of Sullivan's Island's website to find complete lists of each island's regulations.

9. Make nice with neighbors: Unless you're getting married on an uninhabited island, your beach wedding could practically be in someone's backyard. While you might be standing on public land, local residents with beachfront property will be your neighbors for the big day, so treat them with kindness. Be mindful of noise, clean up after yourself, and respect their privacy. If you have any concerns about homeowners' tolerance for beach nuptials, you might want to be proactive and notify the neighbors in advance. A polite card or even a small gift could go a long way towards ensuring a peaceful coexistence on the big day.

10. Respect the environment. Many couples who choose a beach wedding already feel a closeness with nature and have some familiarity with coastal plants and animals, so you might not need to be told to respect the beauty of the beach. But it’s a good idea to make that sure your guests get the memo too. You could include a “take nothing, leave nothing” notice in your invitation. Or, just as you’d designate friends or family to act as bridesmaids, flower girls, or ring bearers, you could nominate an environmental crew to make sure guests steer clear of the sand dunes, where native sea oats and endangered sea turtle nests could be disturbed. And whether you hire a cleaning crew or enlist help from friends, no trash should be left behind. Your last snapshot of the beach will be all the more memorable if you’ve left only footprints.

